Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6,587.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,602,147 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 14.6% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned 1.49% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $324,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,479,506 shares. The stock has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.49. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

