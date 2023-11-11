Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15,933.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.27. The company had a trading volume of 332,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,086. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

