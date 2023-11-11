Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Has $143.88 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3,420.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983,667 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $143,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after buying an additional 177,265 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,989,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,269. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

