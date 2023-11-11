Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Has $45.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 14,027.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,390,977 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.02% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $45,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.81. 1,732,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,032. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.04. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

