Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6,920.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,140 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,239,000 after purchasing an additional 618,478 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,150,000 after acquiring an additional 198,059 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,880,000 after acquiring an additional 707,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 381,041 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,291. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.04.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

