Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 16,710.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,228,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 5.5% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned about 13.58% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $123,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.29. 315,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,087. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

