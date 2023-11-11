Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,298,422 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 24,328.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned about 2.45% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VOT stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.08. The company had a trading volume of 68,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,868. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $175.70 and a 12 month high of $215.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.