Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Purchases 15,709,289 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 23,141.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,709,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned about 25.54% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $68,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.07. The company had a trading volume of 327,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,708. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.04 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.59 and its 200-day moving average is $220.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

