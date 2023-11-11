Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Purchases 265,375 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15,637.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,375 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.1% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

CVX traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.95. 11,990,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,681,986. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $141.73 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

