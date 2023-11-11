Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Purchases 301,517 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 32,845.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,517 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for 0.0% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Rockwell Automation worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $460,091 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ROK traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $258.43. 1,125,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.71 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

