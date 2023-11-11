Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $15,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $6.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $404.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,994,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,176. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $344.34 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $323.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $397.85 and its 200 day moving average is $398.75.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

