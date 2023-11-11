BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Posts Earnings Results

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.03% and a negative net margin of 8.54%.

BK Technologies Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of BK Technologies stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.11. BK Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BK Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BK Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BK Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BK Technologies by 11,804.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BK Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BK Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.

