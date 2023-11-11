Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

BKH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Black Hills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Hills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

Black Hills Stock Up 1.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 87.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 678.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

BKH opened at $49.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $73.98.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.77%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

