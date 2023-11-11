BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.40 and last traded at $39.98. Approximately 5,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 24,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $526.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61.

Get BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.