Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after buying an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 498.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,952,000 after purchasing an additional 522,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.8 %

BX traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,408,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,654. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.14. The company has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock valued at $200,784,548. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

