Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Cut by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 218.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock valued at $200,784,548 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE BX traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.64. 2,408,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,654. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.14.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

