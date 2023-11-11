Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Lowered to $24.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. William Blair cut Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.28. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $28.67.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.