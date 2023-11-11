bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $4.21 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised bluebird bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.62.

BLUE stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $325.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.32% and a negative net margin of 419.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17364.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in bluebird bio by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

