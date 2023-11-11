Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $66.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

NYSE BVH opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,322,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the period. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

