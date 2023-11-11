Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Up 80.3% in October

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the October 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bluestone Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BBSRF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,631. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. Bluestone Resources has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

