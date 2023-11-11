Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Up 80.3% in October

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the October 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Bluestone Resources Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BBSRF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,631. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. Bluestone Resources has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.55.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
