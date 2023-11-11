BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $291.50 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.05.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,692 shares of company stock worth $3,870,005. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

