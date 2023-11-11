BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $1.60 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Etsy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Shares of ETSY opened at $63.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.99. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,131.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,131.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $240,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

