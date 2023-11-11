BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $11.83 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1,329.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,844 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Airbnb by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2.1% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 5.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.97.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.19 and its 200-day moving average is $127.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,301.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,525.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 686,923 shares of company stock valued at $92,478,060. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.