BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $13.09 Million Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,480 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.51% of Frontdoor worth $13,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 340.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Frontdoor by 1,111.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000.

FTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 1,743 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $57,065.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $34.33 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.86.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.98 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 162.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

