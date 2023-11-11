BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $686,000 Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,651,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,382,000 after buying an additional 659,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,552,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 17.2% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,396,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,078,000 after buying an additional 205,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,632 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.31. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.64 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.43.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGLD. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RGLD

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.