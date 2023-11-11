BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $694,000 Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 20,419 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in F5 were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 582.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,341,000 after buying an additional 549,127 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in F5 by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $815,650,000 after acquiring an additional 450,665 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in F5 by 15,626.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 237,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,620,000 after acquiring an additional 236,119 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in F5 by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 205,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.75.

Insider Activity at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $26,560.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $26,560.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $45,990.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,811.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,448 shares of company stock worth $1,337,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $159.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.02. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $167.89.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.



