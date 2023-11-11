BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 2,490 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 214.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in GoDaddy by 3,145.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 32,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $2,682,956.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,006.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 32,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $2,682,956.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,006.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $25,160.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,519.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,606 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,257. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Up 1.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.90. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

