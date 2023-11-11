BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 25,438 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,438 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Masco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 50,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 12.2% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Masco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Masco by 3,013.0% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 450,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,863,000 after acquiring an additional 436,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

MAS stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $45.74 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

