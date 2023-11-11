BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 308,830 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 95.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 308,830 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 17.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 91.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 350.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in CDW by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $211.67 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $215.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.15 and its 200 day moving average is $191.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

