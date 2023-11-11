BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 4,486 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 52.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Incyte by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Incyte by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Incyte Stock Down 0.2 %

Incyte stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.96. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

