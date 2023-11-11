BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the October 15th total of 362,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHF. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 26.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 26,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 235,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,934. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.