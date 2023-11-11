BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.61. The stock has a market cap of $161.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

