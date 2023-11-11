Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the October 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,558. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $92.60.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDNNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

