Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives $28.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.72.

Several research analysts have commented on BDRBF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Bombardier Company Profile

BDRBF stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

