Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Insider Damian Banks Acquires 200,000 Shares

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL – Get Free Report) insider Damian Banks acquired 200,000 shares of Boom Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$23,000.00 ($14,935.06).

Damian Banks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 31st, Damian Banks purchased 200,000 shares of Boom Logistics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,000.00 ($14,935.06).

On Wednesday, September 20th, Damian Banks acquired 200,000 shares of Boom Logistics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$23,000.00 ($14,935.06).

On Tuesday, September 12th, Damian Banks purchased 186,878 shares of Boom Logistics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$21,490.97 ($13,955.18).

On Tuesday, August 29th, Damian Banks bought 213,122 shares of Boom Logistics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$23,443.42 ($15,223.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28.

Boom Logistics Limited provides lifting solutions to mining and resources, infrastructure and construction, wind, energy, and utilities, industrial maintenance, and telecommunications sectors in Australia. It offers cranes, such as mobile and crawler cranes, travel towers, access equipment, and associated services.

