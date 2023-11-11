Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec Acquires 55,000 Shares of Stock

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec purchased 55,000 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.79 per share, with a total value of C$1,418,450.00.

Boralex Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BLX opened at C$28.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 92.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.22. Boralex Inc. has a 12-month low of C$25.40 and a 12-month high of C$43.43.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$202.35 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boralex Inc. will post 1.1197977 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.90%.

BLX has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB lifted their price target on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLX

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.