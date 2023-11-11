Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at National Bankshares

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. CSFB increased their target price on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.23.

Get Boralex alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BLX

Boralex Price Performance

TSE:BLX opened at C$28.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$25.40 and a 12-month high of C$43.43.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.35 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.1197977 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.79 per share, with a total value of C$1,418,450.00. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.