Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $233.56 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $262.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.