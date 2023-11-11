Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,016,000 after buying an additional 142,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,133 shares of company stock valued at $12,534,722. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $197.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.37 and a twelve month high of $210.98.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

