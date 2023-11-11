Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,876,000 after purchasing an additional 221,305 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,250,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $295,652. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.39. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

