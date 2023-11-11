Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 75,569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 178,270 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,187 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,575,000 after buying an additional 13,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

