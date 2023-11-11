Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases Shares of 2,425 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $41,552.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at $316,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,343. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average of $89.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.