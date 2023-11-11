Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 508 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Illumina were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $98.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.29 and its 200-day moving average is $170.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Illumina from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.11.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

