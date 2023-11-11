Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.29 and last traded at C$6.54. 30,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 30,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.68.

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.02 million, a PE ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

