BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LND

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

Shares of LND stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 588,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 81.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.