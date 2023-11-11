BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.00. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $36.36.

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,473,871.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,609,302.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 22,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $648,506.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,538.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,473,871.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,609,302.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

