Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.76.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,698,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,731,422. The company has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

