Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 105,691 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.4 %

BRO opened at $72.85 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.84.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

