Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 169,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Bruker worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.27.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

