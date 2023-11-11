BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

BSQR opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BSQUARE

BSQUARE Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSQR. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in BSQUARE by 514.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,062 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BSQUARE by 34.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BSQUARE by 16.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

