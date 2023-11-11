BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQR opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%.
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.
